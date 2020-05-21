COVID-19 recoveries in PHL climb to 3,000 as cases reach 13,434

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has climbed to 13, 434, with the addition of 213 cases, the Department of Health said on Thursday, May 21.

According to the DOH, of the new cases, 46 percent or 98 cases came from Metro Manila; another 46 percent from Region 7; and 8 percent or 17 cases from other areas.

Recoveries climbed to 3000, including the 68 new ones.

The death toll has reached 846, with the addition of four new deaths.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque has said the country was already on its second wave of COVID-19 infections, with the first wave taking place in January, when three COVID-19 cases from Wuhan, China were recorded.

But the Palace denied this, saying the Philippines was still on its first wave, and was aiming to prevent a second one.

The national government said the second wave would come if people did not cooperate amid the easing of some restrictions in some areas.

Officials gave the warning following reports of a surge in the number of people going outside without valid reasons.

Vehicular congestion was seen on major roads in Metro Manila, for example, after it was placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine, where some industries were allowed to open.

Public transportation is, however, still not allowed.

Government work is limited to work-from-home and skeleton force arrangements.

The government of Cavite, which, starting May 16 was placed under a general community quarantine where more restrictions are lifted, also temporarily shut down malls after it said social distancing rules were not followed.

The malls have since been allowed to reopen, after the provincial government issued additional guidelines to be followed.