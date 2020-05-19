Cavite gov’t sets one-hour time limit for mallgoers, requires quarantine passes for entry

(Eagle News) — The Cavite government is limiting the stay of people in malls in the province to one hour.

According to the additional guidelines posted by Gov. Jonvic Remulla on Facebook, each mallgoer shall be given a time-card prior to entry.

Remulla earlier ordered the temporary shutdown of malls in the province after he said social distancing rules were not followed.

Based on the additional guidelines, safety marshals deployed inside the mall are tasked to ask for the time-card of each mallgoer.

“Pag 10 minutes to go ay sasamahan kayo palabas,” Remulla said.

As for those purchasing essential items in groceries or supermarkets, Remulla said “konsensya ninyo ang time limit. ”

He noted, however, that the number of people allowed inside is still limited, which means only when one person goes out will another person be allowed inside.

“Kung akala ninyo na karapatan ninyo ang magtagal ay makonsensya naman kayo at marami din ang may kailangan mamili,” he said.

He said this same one-person-in-one-person-out policy shall be implemented in the mall.

Quarantine passes needed

According to the additional guidelines, only those holding quarantine passes shall be allowed inside the mall, where walking shall be uni-directional.

He said arrows shall be in place to guide mallgoers, who shall enter through only one entrance, and exit through another.

“Pasensya na sa 90% na company, COE, at working ID na tumupad at hinde inabuso nung sistema. Yung 10% na tigas ulo ay sinira ang pagkakataon ninyo. Ang frontliners ay always welcome but subject to the same rules. Baka abusuhin din kaya baka gumawa ako Ng ibang patakaran para dito.

-Ang travel, at transit pass ay hinde na rin pwede gamitin,” he said.

Mallgoers are also only allowed in the malls located in their respective cities or towns, except for the following.

He said residents of Cavite City, Noveleta and Kawit may go to Rosario; while those in Maragondon, Naic, Trece, Ternate, and Indang may go to Trece Martires.

Residents of Mendez, Amadeo, Alfonso, Magallanes, and Barangay Cabangaan of Silang may go to Tagaytay, while those in GMA, Barangay Bulihan and Maguyam may go to Carmona.

Overall, malls are allowed to operate only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Lahat Ng patakaran na Ito ay para sa inyong kabutihan at kalusugan. Masamain man ninyo ay pasensya na. Wala ako sa mood makipagtaluhan. Ang mga patakaran na Ito ay malinaw. Kung maari sa comments section ay huwag na ninyo umpisahan ng…’Gov, halimbawa….’ ‘Gov. Paano kung….’ Ang sagot ko sa inyo ay ‘Please Read Again,’ he said.

Cavite was placed under a general community quarantine starting May 16.