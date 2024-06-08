PHIVOLCS: 19 volcanic quakes monitored at Kanlaon in last 24 hours

Alert level 2 still in place

(Eagle News)–Nineteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The earthquakes were monitored a day after volcanic sediment flows or lahar were observed on the southern and western slopes of the volcano, amid thunderstorms in the area.

PHIVOLCS said 1412 tons of sulfur dioxide flux were also observed.

A plume reaching 1500 meters was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Kanlaon remains under alert level 2.