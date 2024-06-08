PBBM suspends ‘duplicative’ results and performance-based incentive systems in gov’t pending review

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the suspension of the Results-Based Performance Management System (RBPMS) and Performance-Based Incentive (PBI) System in government pending their review.

In ordering the suspension and review through EO No. 61, the Palace said the RBPMS and PBI System have been duplicative and redundant with the internal and external performance audit and evaluation systems of the government.

It added they lacked a review mechanism leading to the accumulation of rules, regulations, and issuances from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Harmonization of National Government Performance Monitoring, Information and Reporting Systems.

“It makes compliance burdensome, bureaucratic, laborious and time consuming for government agencies,” the Palace said.

To “streamline, align and harmonize the RBPMS and PBI System with ease of doing business initiatives, and reform the government performance evaluation process and incentives system towards a more responsive, efficient, agile and competent bureaucracy,” a technical working group was formed under the AO.

According to the AO, the TWG shall integrate, streamline and align the new government performance management system with the government internal audit program and activities pursuant to RA No. 3456, as amended by RA No. 4177, or the “Internal Auditing Act of 1962,” and government quality management systems under AO No. 161 (s. 2006) and EO No. 605 (s. 2007).

It shall also submit a comprehensive report on its findings together with its recommendations to the Office of the President, through the Office of the Executive Secretary, within a period of not more than six months from the effectivity of the Order.

It is also tasked to submit a transition plan for the grant of PBB for Fiscal Year 2023 within a period of three months from the effectivity of the order.

The TWG is composed of the budget secretary as chair and the executive secretary as co-chair.

Its members are the secretaries of finance and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Anti Red-Tape Authority (ARTA)1 director general.