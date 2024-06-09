Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Ilocos Region, Calabarzon and the rest of Mimaropa will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

The entire country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.