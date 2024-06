(Eagle News)–Six volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said sulfur dioxide flux was at 3304 tons.

A plume reaching 300 meters high was also observed.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

It also advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.

Kanlaon volcano remains under alert level 2.