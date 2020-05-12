Cavite to be placed under GCQ starting May 16: Governor Remulla

Remulla says M. Manila, Laguna still under ECQ

(Eagle News)–Cavite province will be under a general community quarantine starting May 16.

This was according to Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla, who said the information was relayed by Malacañang on Monday night.

The Palace has yet to officially release the list of areas that will remain under an enhanced community quarantine and under a GCQ after May 15, but Remulla said based on his information, Metro Manila and Laguna are still under the ECQ.

According to Remulla, the opening of the provincial economy will be slow, with restaurants allowed to operate only their takeout services.

Only some stores inside malls will be allowed to operate; no free WI-FI shall be offered and airconditioning shall be to a minimum.

Construction work, he said, will be allowed to operate.

People are still prohibited from leaving their houses without a quarantine pass unless they have to work, Remulla said.

The curfew hours of 8 pm to 5 am shall remain in place, except for those who have a valid work permit.

“Bawal pa rin lumabas ang walang face mask,” he said.

He said the Department of Transportation would release guidelines on transportation.

Starting Monday, he said the provincial government shall conduct targeted testing first for medical personnel, next for the police and then for relief workers.

“Alam ko na marami kayong katanungan. Hintayin po natin na makagawa ng hakbang ang ating gobyerno bago umangal,” he said.