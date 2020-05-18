Cavite gov’t temporarily closes down malls for alleged failure to ensure social distancing

(Eagle News) — The Cavite government has temporarily closed malls in the province for what it said was a failure to ensure social distancing.

“Sa labas Ng mall Bago magbukas; sa luob Ng mall habang operations; Wala po nakitang pinasusunod na patakaran ukol sa social distancing,” Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said in a Facebook post.

In issuing the directive through an executive order, Remulla noted the jump in COVID-19 cases in the province, from 239 as of May 13 to 275 as of May 17.

Cavite was placed under a general community quarantine starting May 16.

“Akala ninyo ang GCQ ay FREEDOM PASS. Akala ninyo na ang pag bawas ng checkpoint ay pwede na ipagbaliwala ang mga pass para maka labas ng bahay. Akala ninyo na ang work ID ay lakwatsya pass. Ito ngayon ang aking patakaran,” he said.

He said even the supermarkets and drug stores inside the malls will remain closed “hanggang maka gawa nang hakbang ukol sa social distancing.”

He lamented what he said were the things many people resorted to so they could stay out: the use of the employee’s ID even if he or she is not on duty, the use of the employee’s ID and quarantine pass to roam around the area, the eating out in restaurants after getting takeouts.

“Isa po na paki-usap sa may company ID. HUWAG NINYO ABUSHIN ANG SISTEMA. Sa araw ng inyong trabaho ay kumuha ng certificate of duty mula sa HR. May palugid kami ng 1 hour before and 1.5 hours later para kayo ay maka pasok at maka uwi. Pag wala sa araw ay oras ng duty ito ay bawal gamitin para gumala. Please stay at home. Pag Ito ay abusuhin pa lalo, ay baka ikansala ko ang pribeleyo ng mga nagka sala sa work ID,”he said.

He said those who have to go to the grocery or the drugstore in an emergency may do so in their own towns.

“Marami sa inyo ang magagalit sa akin. Mas mabuti na galit kayo sa akin at Wala kayong Covid kaysa natutuwa kayo sa akin at nadadagdagan ang may sakit…Tandaan, Ang Q sa GCQ ay “Quarantine.” Hinde pa po tapos ang sakuna,” he added.