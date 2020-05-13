LIST: Businesses allowed to operate in modified enhanced community quarantine areas

(Eagle News) — Salons, gyms and cinemas are still not allowed to operate in areas under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

According to a presentation on the transition from an enhanced community quarantine to a general community quarantine on Wednesday, May 13, apart from these, libraries, museums and cultural centers are not allowed to resume operations.

Travel agencies, and businesses for personal care services such as massage parlors and facial care shops will have to remain closed as well.

According to the presentation, the following are partially allowed to resume operations. The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases defines partial operation as operating with only a maximum of 50 percent of the business’ workforce on-site:

Malls and commercial centers (non-leisure only)

Dining/Restaurants (No dine-in. Delivery and take-out only)

Hardware stores

Clothing and accessories

Mall-based government frontline services

Bookstores and school and office supplies stores

Baby care supplies stores

Pet food and pet care supplies

IT, communications, and electronic equipment

Flower, jewelry, novelty, antique, perfume shops

Toy store (with playgrounds and amusement area closed)

Other manufacturing sectors

• Beverages

• Electrical Machinery

• Wood products, Furniture

• Non-metallic products

• Textiles / Wearing apparel

• Tobacco products

• Paper and Paper products

• Rubber and Plastic products

• Coke and Refined Petroleum products

• Other non-metallic mineral products

• Computer, Electronic and Optical

Products

• Electrical Equipment

• Machinery and Equipment

• Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-Trailers

• Other Transport Equipment

• Others

Office administrative and office support (e.g., photocopying, billing)

Accommodation for guests

Funeral and embalming services

Veterinary clinics

Security and investigation activities

Other financial services (e.G., Money exchange, insurance, reinsurance,

and non-compulsory pension funding)

Legal and accounting

Management consultancy activities

Architecture and engineering activities; technical testing and

analysis

Scientific and research development

Advertising and market research

Computer programming (e.g., writing code, designing computer

systems) and information service activities (e.g., data processing)

Publishing and printing activities (e.g., newspapers, books, etc; printing

on textiles, glass, etc.)

Film, music and TV production

Other activities (e.g., photography, fashion, industrial, graphic, and interior design)

Wholesale and retail trade of motor vehicles. Motorcycles, and bicycles,

including their parts and components

Repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles (including vulcanizing

shops, battery repair shops, auto repair shops)

The following are allowed to resume operations, but subject to strict safety measures:

Laundry shops (incl. self-service)

Food preparation and water-refilling: take-out and delivery only

Repair of computers and personal and household goods

Housing service activities

Gasoline stations

Media establishments

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): work-from-home, on-site or near

site accommodation. or point-to-point shuttles

Banks, money transfer services, microfinance institutions,

pawnshops, and credit cooperatives

Capital markets (e.G., BSP, SEC, PDEC, PDTC, etc.)

Rental and leasing, other than real estate (e.g., vehicles, equipment for

permitted sectors)

Employment activities (e.g., recruitment and placement for permitted sectors)

Special purpose accommodation for healthcare workers, OFWs, workers in

permitted sectors, and non-OFWs with mandated quarantine

Logistics service providers (e.g., cargo handling, warehousing, trucking,

shipping line)

Manufacturing companies and suppliers of products necessary for

construction

Delivery services

Hospitals and clinics (non-aesthetic — e.g., dermatological, dental,

optometric, and eye, ear, nose, throat)

Essential retail (e.g., groceries. markets, drug stores)

Agriculture, Forestry. and Fisheries

Manufacturing of essential goods

• Food and beverages (only non-alcoholic drinks)

• Hygiene (e.g., soap, detergent, disinfectant)

• Medicines and vitamins

• Medical products (e.g., masks)

• Pet food, feeds, and fertilizers

Utilities: power, energy, water, telecom, aircon, water collection/supply,

waste management, sewerage (except septic tank emptying, but including

pest control, garbage collection, etc.)

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

Telecommunications companies (e.g., ISPs, cable providers, teclo 3rd party

contractors)

Energy companies (incl. 3rd party contractors) across transmission,

distribution, maintenance, retail, exploration, operations, trading and

delivery of raw materials (incl. refineries and depots)

Cement and steel

Mining and quarrying

Electronic commerce companies

Postal, courier and delivery services

Export-oriented companies: work-from –home, on-site or near-site

accommodation, or point-to-point shuttles

Public and private construction that is essential (i.e., sewerage, water services

facilities, digital works, health facilities) and priority (i.e., food production, agriculture,

energy, housing, communication, water utilities, manufacturing, and BPO) is also allowed under MECQ areas but must strictly follow DPWH Department Order No.35.

According to the department order, only those aged 21 to 59 without preexisting health conditions shall be allowed to work.

Workers shall be tested before they start work, and the tests shall be funded by the contractor.

Those who pass the tests will be housed in barracks for the project duration, with segregated

facilities.

For the initial transport, the workers should be taken to the site via a private shuttle, and not via the public mode of transportation.

Each on-site employee should have quarantine passes as well.

During work, construction workers should practice safe distancing, and a safety officer should ensure compliance.

The sites should be disinfected daily, with errands outside the construction site minimized.

Deliveries and disposal shall be handled by a separate team; all personnel returning from outside shall be subjected to a mandatory quarantine.

Personal protective equipment shall also be made available for all employees.

Small-scale projects are also not allowed.

On Tuesday, May 12, the Palace released its list of areas under a MECQ. These were Metro Manila, Pateros, Cebu City and Laguna.

Cebu City has, however, asked the IATF it be allowed to remain under an ECQ.

The Palace later said all areas that were supposed to no longer be under a community quarantine based on Tuesday’s list will be subjected to a modified general community quarantine instead.