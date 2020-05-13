LIST: Businesses allowed to operate in modified enhanced community quarantine areas

(Eagle News) — Salons, gyms and cinemas are still not allowed to operate in areas under a modified enhanced community quarantine.
According to a presentation on the transition from an enhanced community quarantine to a general community quarantine on Wednesday, May 13, apart from these, libraries, museums and cultural centers are not allowed to resume operations.
Travel agencies, and businesses for personal care services such as massage parlors and facial care shops will have to remain closed as well.
According to the presentation, the following are partially allowed to resume operations. The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases defines partial operation as operating with only a maximum of 50 percent of the business’ workforce on-site:
Malls and commercial centers (non-leisure only)
Dining/Restaurants (No dine-in. Delivery and take-out only)
Hardware stores
Clothing and accessories
Mall-based government frontline services
Bookstores and school and office supplies stores
Baby care supplies stores
Pet food and pet care supplies
IT, communications, and electronic equipment
Flower, jewelry, novelty, antique, perfume shops
Toy store (with playgrounds and amusement area closed)
Other manufacturing sectors
• Beverages
• Electrical Machinery
• Wood products, Furniture
• Non-metallic products
• Textiles / Wearing apparel
• Tobacco products
• Paper and Paper products
• Rubber and Plastic products
• Coke and Refined Petroleum products
• Other non-metallic mineral products
• Computer, Electronic and Optical
Products
• Electrical Equipment
• Machinery and Equipment
• Motor Vehicles, Trailers and Semi-Trailers
• Other Transport Equipment
• Others
Office administrative and office support (e.g., photocopying, billing)
Accommodation for guests
Funeral and embalming services
Veterinary clinics
Security and investigation activities
Other financial services (e.G., Money exchange, insurance, reinsurance,
and non-compulsory pension funding)
Legal and accounting
Management consultancy activities
Architecture and engineering activities; technical testing and
analysis
Scientific and research development
Advertising and market research
Computer programming (e.g., writing code, designing computer
systems) and information service activities (e.g., data processing)
Publishing and printing activities (e.g., newspapers, books, etc; printing
on textiles, glass, etc.)
Film, music and TV production
Other activities (e.g., photography, fashion, industrial, graphic, and interior design)
Wholesale and retail trade of motor vehicles. Motorcycles, and bicycles,
including their parts and components
Repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles (including vulcanizing
shops, battery repair shops, auto repair shops)
The following are allowed to resume operations, but subject to strict safety measures:
Laundry shops (incl. self-service)
Food preparation and water-refilling: take-out and delivery only
Repair of computers and personal and household goods
Housing service activities
Gasoline stations
Media establishments
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): work-from-home, on-site or near
site accommodation. or point-to-point shuttles
Banks, money transfer services, microfinance institutions,
pawnshops, and credit cooperatives
Capital markets (e.G., BSP, SEC, PDEC, PDTC, etc.)
Rental and leasing, other than real estate (e.g., vehicles, equipment for
permitted sectors)
Employment activities (e.g., recruitment and placement for permitted sectors)
Special purpose accommodation for healthcare workers, OFWs, workers in
permitted sectors, and non-OFWs with mandated quarantine
Logistics service providers (e.g., cargo handling, warehousing, trucking,
shipping line)
Manufacturing companies and suppliers of products necessary for
construction
Delivery services
Hospitals and clinics (non-aesthetic — e.g., dermatological, dental,
optometric, and eye, ear, nose, throat)
Essential retail (e.g., groceries. markets, drug stores)
Agriculture, Forestry. and Fisheries
Manufacturing of essential goods
• Food and beverages (only non-alcoholic drinks)
• Hygiene (e.g., soap, detergent, disinfectant)
• Medicines and vitamins
• Medical products (e.g., masks)
• Pet food, feeds, and fertilizers
Utilities: power, energy, water, telecom, aircon, water collection/supply,
waste management, sewerage (except septic tank emptying, but including
pest control, garbage collection, etc.)
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
Telecommunications companies (e.g., ISPs, cable providers, teclo 3rd party
contractors)
Energy companies (incl. 3rd party contractors) across transmission,
distribution, maintenance, retail, exploration, operations, trading and
delivery of raw materials (incl. refineries and depots)
Cement and steel
Mining and quarrying
Electronic commerce companies
Postal, courier and delivery services
Export-oriented companies: work-from –home, on-site or near-site
accommodation, or point-to-point shuttles
Public and private construction that is essential (i.e., sewerage, water services
facilities, digital works, health facilities) and priority (i.e., food production, agriculture,
energy, housing, communication, water utilities, manufacturing, and BPO) is also allowed under MECQ areas but must strictly follow DPWH Department Order No.35.
According to the department order, only those aged 21 to 59 without preexisting health conditions shall be allowed to work.
Workers shall be tested before they start work, and the tests shall be funded by the contractor.
Those who pass the tests will be housed in barracks for the project duration, with segregated
facilities.
For the initial transport, the workers should be taken to the site via a private shuttle, and not via the public mode of transportation.
Each on-site employee should have quarantine passes as well.
During work, construction workers should practice safe distancing, and a safety officer should ensure compliance.
The sites should be disinfected daily, with errands outside the construction site minimized.
Deliveries and disposal shall be handled by a separate team; all personnel returning from outside shall be subjected to a mandatory quarantine.
Personal protective equipment shall also be made available for all employees.
Small-scale projects are also not allowed.
On Tuesday, May 12, the Palace released its list of areas under a MECQ. These were Metro Manila, Pateros, Cebu City and Laguna.
Cebu City has, however, asked the IATF it be allowed to remain under an ECQ.
The Palace later said all areas that were supposed to no longer be under a community quarantine based on Tuesday’s list will be subjected to a modified general community quarantine instead.