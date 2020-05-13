Cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu want to remain under ECQ

(Eagle News)–The cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu Lapu have asked the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases they be allowed to remain under an enhanced community quarantine.

A joint statement from Mandaue Mayor Jonas Cortes, Cebu City Edgardo Labella and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said while easing restrictions would mean a “semblance of normalcy,” it would “not be logical” since based on initial estimates, approximately 90 percent of cases in the region are asymptomatic.

“We simply cannot afford to have business establishments open with sick or no people running them. We cannot look our constituents in the eye and give the guarantee it is safe for them to go out,” the statement said.

The statement said the most effective way to flatten the curve was to test, trace and treat, but the cities were still “in the early stages of testing and tracing.”

It said on May 6, Cebu City began the “strategic and calibrated testing” of at least 10 percent of their projected population.

“..And we maintain our stand from Day 1 that until and unless our constituents are tested, we should not ease restrictions,” the statement said.

The mayors urged for the support of the people and “to get tested, as this is our way of assessing the whole situation and that we ask that the government be given the chance to take care of its people.”

“We expect that the national IATF-EID will acquiesce to our appeal since we have nothing but the best interest of our people in mind,” the statement said.

Lapu Lapu and Mandaue were placed under a general community quarantine, based on the list released by the Palace on Tuesday.

Cebu City, on the other hand, was placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine, which means some industries would be allowed to operate there.