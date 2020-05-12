Palace releases list of areas under modified ECQ, GCQ; Metro Manila, Laguna, Pateros, Cebu City under modified ECQ starting May 16

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Tuesday, May 12, announced the areas that would no longer be under a community quarantine, will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine and will be under a general community quarantine starting May 16.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the following low-risk areas will no longer be under a community quarantine:

LUZON

Region I

Ilocos Norte*

Ilocos Sur

La Union*

Pangasinan*

Dagupan City*

Region IV-B

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Palawan

Puerto Princesa City

Region V

Albay*

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Masbate

Sorsogon

Legazpi City*

Naga City

VISAYAS

Region VI

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Iloilo City

Bacolod City

Region VIII

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Western Samar

Southern Leyte

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

MINDANAO

Region X

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Region XII

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

General Santos City

BARMM

Basilan

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Cotabato City

The following moderate-risk areas shall be placed under a general community quarantine until May 31:

LUZON

CAR

Abra

Apayao

Benguet

Ifugao

Kalinga

Mt. Province

Baguio City

Region II

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Santiago City

Region III

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Angeles City *

Olongapo City

Region IVA

Cavite*

Quezon

Rizal

Batangas

Lucena City

VISAYAS

Region VII

Bohol

Cebu province (except Cebu City)

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Mandaue City

Lapu Lapu City

MINDANAO

Region IX

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga City

Isabela City

Region XI

Davao City*

Davao de Oro*

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao Occidental

Davao Oriental

Region XIII (CARAGA)

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Butuan City

According to Roque’s presentation, under the GCQ, the following shall be observed:

Limited movement to services and work within buffer zone and outside buffer zone (areas where there are less cases)

Operation of government offices and industries up to a maximum of 75 percent workforce

Limited transporting services to support government and private operations

Flexible learning arrangements; operate at limited capacities to cater to students

The following high-risk areas, Roque said, will be under a modified ECQ until May 31:

LUZON

Laguna

All highly urbanized cities of the National Capital Region

Pateros

VISAYAS

Cebu City

According to Roque, these are the policies under a modified ECQ:

Limited movement within the zone for obtaining essential services and work

Operation of selected manufacturing and processing plants up to a maximum of 50 percent workforce

Limited transportation services for essential goods and services

Suspension of physical classes

He said there are areas under a modified ECQ that could still be classified under an ECQ by local executives, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases there.

“Sa modified ECQ, ECQ pa rin (doon) pero may iba na na bubuksan na industriya,” he said, noting that these industries would be only a few.

Roque said the list of industries to be allowed to operate under the modified ECQ will be released tomorrow, May 13.