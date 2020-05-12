Palace releases list of areas under modified ECQ, GCQ; Metro Manila, Laguna, Pateros, Cebu City under modified ECQ starting May 16

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Tuesday, May 12, announced the areas that would no longer be under a community quarantine, will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine and will be under a general community quarantine starting May 16.
According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the following low-risk areas will no longer be under a community quarantine:
LUZON
Region I
Ilocos Norte*
Ilocos Sur
La Union*
Pangasinan*
Dagupan City*
Region IV-B
Marinduque
Occidental Mindoro
Oriental Mindoro
Romblon
Palawan
Puerto Princesa City
Region V
Albay*
Camarines Norte
Camarines Sur
Catanduanes
Masbate
Sorsogon
Legazpi City*
Naga City
VISAYAS
Region VI
Aklan
Antique
Capiz
Guimaras
Iloilo
Negros Occidental
Iloilo City
Bacolod City
Region VIII
Biliran
Eastern Samar
Leyte
Northern Samar
Western Samar
Southern Leyte
Ormoc City
Tacloban City
MINDANAO
Region X
Bukidnon
Camiguin
Lanao del Norte
Misamis Occidental
Misamis Oriental
Cagayan de Oro City
Region XII
North Cotabato
South Cotabato
Sarangani
Sultan Kudarat
General Santos City
BARMM
Basilan
Lanao del Sur
Maguindanao
Sulu
Tawi-Tawi
Cotabato City
The following moderate-risk areas shall be placed under a general community quarantine until May 31:
LUZON
CAR
Abra
Apayao
Benguet
Ifugao
Kalinga
Mt. Province
Baguio City
Region II
Batanes
Cagayan
Isabela
Nueva Vizcaya
Quirino
Santiago City
Region III
Aurora
Bataan
Bulacan
Nueva Ecija
Pampanga
Tarlac
Zambales
Angeles City *
Olongapo City
Region IVA
Cavite*
Quezon
Rizal
Batangas
Lucena City
VISAYAS
Region VII
Bohol
Cebu province (except Cebu City)
Negros Oriental
Siquijor
Mandaue City
Lapu Lapu City
MINDANAO
Region IX
Zamboanga del Norte
Zamboanga del Sur
Zamboanga Sibugay
Zamboanga City
Isabela City
Region XI
Davao City*
Davao de Oro*
Davao del Norte
Davao del Sur
Davao Occidental
Davao Oriental
Region XIII (CARAGA)
Agusan del Norte
Agusan del Sur
Dinagat Islands
Surigao del Norte
Surigao del Sur
Butuan City
According to Roque’s presentation, under the GCQ, the following shall be observed:
- Limited movement to services and work within buffer zone and outside buffer zone (areas where there are less cases)
- Operation of government offices and industries up to a maximum of 75 percent workforce
- Limited transporting services to support government and private operations
- Flexible learning arrangements; operate at limited capacities to cater to students
The following high-risk areas, Roque said, will be under a modified ECQ until May 31:
LUZON
Laguna
All highly urbanized cities of the National Capital Region
Pateros
VISAYAS
Cebu City
According to Roque, these are the policies under a modified ECQ:
- Limited movement within the zone for obtaining essential services and work
- Operation of selected manufacturing and processing plants up to a maximum of 50 percent workforce
- Limited transportation services for essential goods and services
- Suspension of physical classes
He said there are areas under a modified ECQ that could still be classified under an ECQ by local executives, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases there.
“Sa modified ECQ, ECQ pa rin (doon) pero may iba na na bubuksan na industriya,” he said, noting that these industries would be only a few.
Roque said the list of industries to be allowed to operate under the modified ECQ will be released tomorrow, May 13.