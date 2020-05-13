Still no public transport in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine

(Eagle News) — Public transportation is still not allowed in areas under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

According to a presentation on the transition from an enhanced community quarantine to a general community quarantine on Wednesday, May 13, only shuttles will be allowed to ply the roads.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the shuttles are for ferrying the employees of companies which have been allowed to resume operations under the MECQ starting May 16.

Personal vehicles ferrying workers of industries permitted to operate under an MECQ are allowed too, provided only a maximum of two people sit on each row.

Bicycles, motorcycles and e-scooters are also allowed, but they should carry a maximum of one person each.

Tricycles are banned from plying roads but there are exceptions subject to guidelines issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the local government unit.

On Tuesday, the Palace said the highly urbanized cities of Metro Manila, Pateros, Laguna and Cebu City will be under the MECQ starting May 16.

Cebu City has, however, appealed to the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease it be allowed to remain under an enhanced community quarantine after May 15.