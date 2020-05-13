Gov’t offices to have work-from-home arrangements, skeletal workforce in modified ECQ areas

(Eagle News) — There is work for government offices in areas under a modified enhanced community quarantine after May 15.

But according to a presentation on the transition from an enhanced community quarantine to a general community quarantine on Wednesday, May 13, only a skeletal force may be deployed in each office, while the others work from home.

In areas under a general community quarantine, government offices may implement alternative work arrangements such as the 40 hours of work setup or a 4-day work week.

Under a modified enhanced community quarantine, public transport is still not allowed.

The Palace said the highly urbanized cities of Metro Manila, Pateros, Laguna and Cebu City will be under the modified enhanced community quarantine starting May 16.

Cebu City has, however, appealed to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases that it be allowed to remain under an ECQ after May 15.