COVID-19 cases in PHL near 13,000 mark; recoveries climb to 2,843

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country now nears the 13,000 mark, at 12942, with the addition of 224 new cases on Tuesday, May 19.

The Department of Health said of the new cases, 78 percent or 174 cases came from Metro Manila; 15 percent or 33 cases from other areas; and 7 percent or 17 cases from Region 7.

Recoveries continued to increase, at 2,843, with the addition of 114.

The death toll now stands at 837, including the six new deaths.

The entire country remains under a community quarantine in varying degrees.

Metro Manila, Laguna and five other provinces in Central Luzon have been placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine starting May 16.

In MECQ areas, some industries have been allowed to operate, although no public transport is still allowed, except in some cities where tricycles were allowed to operate subject to local government and Department of the Interior and Local Government guidelines.

Government offices are implementing work-from-home and skeleton workforce arrangements.

Cebu City and Mandaue are still classified as enhanced community quarantine areas, where there are more restrictions.

This was after they appealed they remain as such after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases classified Cebu City as an MECQ area, and Mandaue as a GCQ area.

Lapu Lapu’s appeal was denied, and the city was classified as a GCQ area after May 15.

The national government has warned of a second wave of COVID-19 infections if people did not implement health and safety protocols amid the easing of some restrictions in some areas.