Cebu City, Mandaue to remain under ECQ

More areas placed under MECQ

(Eagle News)–Cebu City and Mandaue will remain under an enhanced community quarantine starting today, May 16.

According to Resolution No. 37 released by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Saturday, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Zambales, and Angeles City in Pampanga are also placed under a modified ECQ, which means some restrictions have been eased.

Metro Manila and Laguna, however, remain under MECQ as earlier announced by the task force.

The IATF said the areas not mentioned in the resolution will be placed under a general community quarantine.

Under a modified ECQ, no public transport is still allowed.

Some industries are allowed to operate.

Under a GCQ, only those at risk for the COVID-19 virus, pregnant women, elderly and children, are not allowed to go out of their houses.

Earlier, Cebu City, Mandaue and Lapu Lapu asked the IATF they be allowed to remain under an ECQ.

Cebu City was initially classified under an MECQ for after May 15, while Mandaue and Lapu Lapu were classified as GCQ areas.