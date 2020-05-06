MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, May 6

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Wednesday, May 6:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes anytime.

Earlier, the government said select flights were suspended for one week in a bid to decongest the COVID-19 quarantine facilities in Metro Manila.

All arriving Overseas Filipino Workers are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine and rapid testing for COVID-19.

AirAsia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific have announced a cancellation of their flights until May 15.