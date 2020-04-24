Cebu Pacific: May 1 to May 15 flights still canceled

(Eagle News)–Cebu Pacific on Friday, April 24, announced its flights from May 1 to 15 remain canceled in view of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in many parts of Luzon.

In an advisory, Cebu Pacific said the cancelation covers its domestic and international flights, and Cebgo’s.

“However, Cebu Pacific will continue to mount all-cargo flights to support the movement of vital goods, including medicines and Personal Protective Equipment across the country,” it said.

Cebu Pacific said it will provide updates on when it will restart passenger operations.

In the meantime, passengers whose flights have been canceled can manage their bookings through the Cebu Pacific website before the flight dates.

They may choose from any of the following options:

Free rebooking to any other travel date within three months. Cebu Pacific said the change fees and fare difference are waived.

Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year. The airline said the travel fund can be used within one year. Passengers may either book a flight up to one year ahead, or pay for add-ons. If the travel fund is not used within one year, passengers can apply for a full refund.

Processing of refunds will start after the community quarantine is lifted and regular work schedules resume. Due to the unprecedented volume of requests for refunds, though, Cebu Pacific said the process will take as long as three to four billing cycles.

“For flights booked through a travel agent, please coordinate with them to manage the booking,” Cebu Pacific said.