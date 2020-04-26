PAL cancels domestic, international flights until May 15

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Airlines has canceled its flights until May 15.

In an advisory, PAL said the cancelation that applies to both domestic and international flights was in light of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in selected areas to May 15.

“We intend to resume flying by May 16, 2020, if allowed by government authorities, global public health conditions and the travel environment,” PAL said.

PAL said it would announce the list of operating flights and routes once finalized.

According to PAL, if a passenger’s flight s canceled, “we assure you that your ticket is safe and remains valid.”

“We’ve enhanced our policies to give you more flexibility due to the evolving COVID-19 situation,” PAL said.

Earlier, Cebu Pacific, Cebgo and AirAsia announced the cancelation of their flights until May 15.