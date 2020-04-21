IATF: All returning OFWs required to undergo COVID-19 rapid testing

(Eagle News)–All returning Overseas Filipino Workers are now required to undergo rapid testing for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the new directive from the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases covers both sea-based and land-based OFWs.

He said the test was apart from the 14-day quarantine they are required to undergo upon arrival in the country.

Nograles said sea-based OFWs onboard cruise ships who have been issued with a clean bill of health by the Bureau of Quarantine, will also be subjected to a rapid antibody testing.

He said this was upon presentation of a certificate of completion of a 14-day quarantine issued at the point of origin immediately before departure.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 6000 COVID-19 cases, with recoveries keeping the lead over deaths.

But the Palace said the Philippines had yet to flatten the curve.

President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to make a decision on the enhanced community quarantine he imposed in Luzon in a bid to contain the virus.