AirAsia cancels all flights until May 15

(Eagle News)–AirAsia has cancelled all its flights until May 15.

The budget airline said the cancellation, which applies to both domestic and International flights, comes following the directive of the Philippine government to extend the enhanced community quarantine in some areas, including in Metro Manila.

AirAsia said all affected guests will be notified via email or SMS, and “strongly encourages” guests to update their contact details using the “My Bookings” feature on airasia.com to ensure that they receive these “timely notifications.”

AirAsia said it was “making provisions for guests affected by the flight cancellations..”

Guests with existing flight bookings made on or before April 24 with a departure date between March 23 and June 30, AirAsia said, “will now be able to select from a range of extended flexibility options for future travel.”

Eligible guests can now select from the following flexible travel options immediately:

1. Unlimited flight change: Change to any new travel date before October 31 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost subject to seat availability; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 365 calendar days from the issuance date.

In a recorded message aired on Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the extension of the ECQ in areas where there have been the most COVID-19 cases and in high-risk areas.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 7000 COVID19 cases.