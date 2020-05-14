COVID-19 recoveries in PHL climb to 2337 as cases rise to 11876

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 11876, after the Department of Health reported 258 additional ones on Thursday, May 14.

The DOH said of the new cases, 73 percent or 188 cases came from the National Capital Region, 21 percent or 54 cases from other areas, and 6 percent or 16 cases from Region 7.

Eighty-six new recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 2337.

The death toll stands at 790, with 18 new deaths.

The DOH and Dr. John Wong, an epidemiologist, have said the Philippines was starting to flatten the curve.

In March, President Rodrigo Duterte imposed an enhanced community quarantine in the country in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus.

The quarantine has since been extended.

Starting May 16, some areas will be placed under a modified general community quarantine, a general community quarantine, and others under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

These high-risk areas that will be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine are the highly urbanized cities of Metro Manila, Cebu City, Pateros and Laguna.

Cebu City has, however, appealed it be allowed to remain under an ECQ.

In areas under an MECQ, public transport is still not allowed.

Some industries are allowed to open, while government offices are set to implement skeletal workforce and work-from-home arrangements.