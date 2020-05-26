COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 14,669 with 350 new cases; recoveries climb to 3,412

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has climbed to 14,669, after the Department of Health reported 350 new cases on Tuesday, May 26.

The DOH, which had announced the ramping up of COVID-19 testing, did not say where the new cases came from.

Recoveries, the agency said, rose to 3412, with the 89 new ones.

The death toll is now at 886, including the 13 deaths.

The national government has warned members of the public of a second COVID-19 wave of infections if they did not implement the health protocols prescribed by authorities amid the easing of some restrictions in some areas.

In Metro Manila, for instance, some industries are allowed to open, but public transportation is still not allowed under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

Government work is confined to work-from-home and skeleton force arrangements.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said it was “useless” to talk about the opening of classes if there was still no vaccine against the virus.

The Palace said this meant that no face-to-case classes shall take place without a vaccine.

The Department of Education had set the opening of classes to Aug. 24, whether virtually or physically.