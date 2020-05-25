President Duterte: “Useless” to talk about opening of classes without COVID-19 vaccine

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte early Tuesday, May 26, said it was “useless” to talk about the opening of classes without a vaccine against COVID-19.

“Mga bata, ‘wag muna. ‘Yang opening ng classes, that’s a, I will not allow the opening of classes na magdikit dikit ‘yang mga bata,” the President said.

“Bahala na hindi makatapos,” he said.

He said if there was a vaccine, though, “okay na.”

Earlier, the Department of Education said classes would start on Aug. 24.

Although the Teachers Dignity Coalition recognized the DepEd’s decision was within the bounds of the law, it expressed reservations over the decision, and called on Congress to pass a law that would allow the President and the DepEd secretary to move the opening of classes beyond August.

The President had said a vaccine could be available by next year.