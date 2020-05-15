COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 12000 mark; recoveries rise to 2460

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has breached the 12000 mark, at 12091, with the addition of 215 new cases on Friday, May 15.

The Deparment of Health said of the new cases, 67 percent or 144 cases came from the National Capital Region; 32 percent, or 69 cases, from other areas; and 1 percent or two cases from Region 7.

Recoveries have reached 2460, including the 123 new ones.

Sixteen new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 806.

The government has announced several areas would be under a modified enhanced community quarantine after May 15, when the enhanced community quarantine in select areas is expected to be lifted.

The government said the highly urbanized cities in Metro Manila, Pateros, Laguna and Cebu City will be under the MECQ starting May 16, after they were classified as high-risk areas for COVID-19.

Cebu City has, however, appealed it be allowed to remain under an enhanced community quarantine.

Only select industries can operate in MECQ areas, with public transport still banned.

Government work is also limited only to a skeletal force deployed on-site, with the rest working from home.

The MECQ is expected to be lifted on May 31.