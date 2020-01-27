Featured News, Metro

#WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Monday, Jan. 27

on

(Eagle News)–Classes on Monday, Jan. 27, were suspended in some areas due to Taal volcano’s activity and as a precaution amid the threat of a novel coronavirus.

Below is a list:

Province

Batangas: elementary and high school levels

Schools:

  • Chiang Kai Shek College: Padre Algue and Narra campuses, all levels
  • Pace Academy
  • Philippine Academy of Sakya
  • Philippine Cultural College
  • Hope Christian High School: all levels
  • Lorenzo Ruiz Academy: all levels
  • Saint Jude Catholic School
  • St. Stephen’s High School
  • Uno High School
  • Tiong Se Academy

An alert level 3 has been hoisted over Taal as it continued spewing 50- to 800-meter high plumes.

The Manila government and The Medical City have denied reports of a confirmed novel coronavirus there.

