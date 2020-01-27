WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Monday, Jan. 27

(Eagle News)–Classes on Monday, Jan. 27, were suspended in some areas due to Taal volcano’s activity and as a precaution amid the threat of a novel coronavirus.
Below is a list:
Province
Batangas: elementary and high school levels
Schools:
- Chiang Kai Shek College: Padre Algue and Narra campuses, all levels
- Pace Academy
- Philippine Academy of Sakya
- Philippine Cultural College
- Hope Christian High School: all levels
- Lorenzo Ruiz Academy: all levels
- Saint Jude Catholic School
- St. Stephen’s High School
- Uno High School
- Tiong Se Academy
An alert level 3 has been hoisted over Taal as it continued spewing 50- to 800-meter high plumes.
The Manila government and The Medical City have denied reports of a confirmed novel coronavirus there.