WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Monday, Jan. 27

(Eagle News)–Classes on Monday, Jan. 27, were suspended in some areas due to Taal volcano’s activity and as a precaution amid the threat of a novel coronavirus.

Below is a list:

Province

Batangas: elementary and high school levels

Schools:

Chiang Kai Shek College: Padre Algue and Narra campuses, all levels

Pace Academy

Philippine Academy of Sakya

Philippine Cultural College

Hope Christian High School: all levels

Lorenzo Ruiz Academy: all levels

Saint Jude Catholic School

St. Stephen’s High School

Uno High School

Tiong Se Academy

An alert level 3 has been hoisted over Taal as it continued spewing 50- to 800-meter high plumes.

The Manila government and The Medical City have denied reports of a confirmed novel coronavirus there.