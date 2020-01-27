The Medical City denies reports of novel coronavirus case

(Eagle News)–The Medical City has denied it had persons under investigation for the novel coronavirus.

The Pasig-based hospital issued the statement following online reports a patient with the virus had been confined there.

“We need to exercise caution when sharing unvalidated statements as these will only cause unnecessary anxiety,” the hospital said.

It added that it “exercises the highest standards of infection control and hospital protocols in dealing with patients suspected of being infected with the virus.”

“TMC has appropriately trained personnel capable of evaluating possible PUIs safely and measures are in place to ensure that both patients and staff are kept safe at all times,” the statement said.

At least 80 people have died due to the virus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China in 2018.

Cases have been confirmed in Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand, France, among others.