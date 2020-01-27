Alert level 3 still hoisted over Taal as it emits white steam-laden plumes 50 to 800 meters high

(Eagle News)–An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal as it continues to have a weak to moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes 50 to 800 meters high.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 87 tons per day.

The Taal Volcano Network, PHIVOLCS said, recorded 170 volcanic earthquakes including four low-frequency earthquakes.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.”

PHIVOLCS reiterated that entry into the Taal Volcano Island and in areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a 7-km radius from the Main Crater must be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes.

Communities beside active river channels particularly where ash from the main eruption phase has been thickly deposited should increase vigilance when there is heavy and prolonged rainfall, PHIVOLCS said, while civil aviation authorities were advised to inform pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano.