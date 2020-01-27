Manila gov’t denies reports of novel coronavirus case in Binondo hospital

(Eagle News)–The Manila government has denied any case of novel coronavirus in the city.

In a statement, Manila Health Officer Dr. Arnold Pangan said the Chinese national who was confined in the Metropolitan Hospital last January 25 due to fever and cough had been diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia.

The Chinese national, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations worker who resides in the boundary of Parañaque and Pasay, had arrived in the country on Jan. 8.

He is from Obei, China and has had no history of travel to Wuhan, the seat of the virus outbreak.

Pangan said he also had no history of exposure to a host or a positive case.

“As of this moment, the patient is well and does not have a fever,” Pangan said.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno called on the public to avoid sharing unverified information online and offline to “avoid worsening the public’s anxiety.”

He also en encouraged people to proceed to the health center if they feel they have symptoms of the virus.

“Hindi ikinikibit balita ang sitwasyong ito. Be vigilant. Huwag kayong maiilang,” he said.

Earlier, reports on social media said the man had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The reports prompted a cancellation of classes in several schools in Manila.