Pilot study on motorcycle taxis to continue; M. Manila rider cap for each player increases to 15,000

(Eagle News) — The pilot study on motorcycle taxis will no longer be terminated.

Inter-Agency Technical Working Group chair Antonio Gardiola Jr. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, added the motorcycle rider cap for each of the three players participating in the study–Angkas, JoyRide and Move It–had been increased to 15,000 in Metro Manila.

He said a site of operation in Mindanao had been added to the previously existing sites of Metro Manila for Luzon and Cebu for the Visayas.

He said the Mindanao site would have a 9000-motorcycle rider cap, which means each player could have a maximum of 3,000 riders.

Although there was a cap for each player, Gardiola explained one player could have even more than that if the other was unable to fill the maximum cap specified for it, based on the implementing rules and regulations of the study that contained a “redistribution provision.”

He said Move It and JoyRide, for example, admitted in Tuesday’s meeting presided by Transportation Secretary Art Tugade that they were unable to provide for the maximum cap given to them, and agreed to give an additional 5,000 slots each to Angkas, which had more resources.

Earlier, the TWG recommended the termination of the pilot study citing legal impediments.

It also recommended the blacklisting of Angkas, which it said violated several provisions specified for the study.

But senators urged the TWG to continue the pilot study, with Senator Bong Go saying Tugade had been informed of this.

Go added President Rodrigo Duterte wanted the motorcycle taxi study to continue.