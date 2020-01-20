TWG recommends termination of pilot study on motorcycle taxis

(Eagle News)-The Technical Working Group studying motorcycle taxis has recommended the termination of the study due to what it said were legal impediments.

“We recommended for the termination of the study, Ma’am. Kasi po hindi kami makagalaw dahil marami pong legal impediments. May mga nilagay po kaming mga guidelines pero hindi po nila sinusunod,” chair Antonio Gardiola said before the Senate Committee on Public Services, which is conducting a hearing on the legalization of motorcycle taxi services today.

Earlier, the TWG slammed Angkas for operating beyond the specified site of operation for the study–Metro Manila and Metro Cebu.

Angkas has also asked the court to temporarily stop the TWG from including two other players in the pilot study–Joyride and Move It.

Present at the hearing were Transportation Assistant Secretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark Steven Pastor, Asec. for Procurement and Project Implementation Giovanni Lopez, LTFRB Chairman Martine Delgra III, Land Transportation Office Chief Edgar Galvante, and Transportation Consultant Roberto Suansing.