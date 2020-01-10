QC court issues TRO on TWG-imposed motorcycle taxi cap

(Eagle News) — A Quezon City court has put a temporary stop to the cap imposed by the Inter-Agency Technical Working Group on riders participating in its pilot study on motorcycle taxis.

Branch 223 of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court issued the 72-hour temporary restraining order on the 30,000 cap in Metro Manila and the 9,000 cap in Cebu pending the resolution of the main case.

The 30,000 and 9,000 cap was supposed to be split among Angkas and the two other players subsequently included by the TWG in the pilot study–JoyRide and Move It.

This was until the company behind Angkas sought the QC court’s intervention.

Angkas had argued the cap was was “anti-competitive” and “morally wrong,” and that many of its riders would lose their jobs.

But the TWG said no one would lose their jobs since they could instead transfer to any of the two other players included in the pilot study.

“The Court finds that irreparable injury would be suffered by the plaintiff if the implementation of the Revised Guidelines for the Pilot implementation […] is not restrained,” the court resolution read.

The court set the hearing on the prayer for the issuance of a writ of injunction on January 16 at 2 p.m.