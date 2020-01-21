Go: President Duterte wants pilot study on motorcycle taxis to continue

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte wants the Technical Working Group to continue its pilot study on motorcycle taxis.

This is according to Senator Bong Go, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

“Okay naman siya at pumayag naman siya na sa ngayon ‘wag munang ituloy ‘yung paghuli. Tuloy muna ang pilot test run for the meantime na wala pang amendments,” Go said.

Go issued the statement after TWG chair Antonio Gardiola Jr. said they recommended the termination of the pilot study following legal impediments.

Gardiola later said it would thresh out issues with motorcycle taxi stakeholders within the week after senators, including Go, said the pilot study should continue.