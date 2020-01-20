TWG, motorcycle taxi stakeholders to meet this week to thresh out issues on pilot study

(Eagle News)-Members of the Technical Working Group studying motorcycle taxis and stakeholders are set to hold a series of meetings this week to iron out issues on the pilot study, which the TWG had recommended terminated.

In a statement, the TWG said it would discuss the sentiments raised by members of the Senate Committee on Public Services and other stakeholders of the industry after its announcement in a meeting on Wednesday.

It said after the meeting, a report shall be submitted to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

“Another meeting shall likewise be conducted on Friday with stakeholders, resource persons, and the three motorcycle providers participating in the study, to iron out the specifics,” the TWG said, referring to Angkas, Joy Ride and MoveIt.

The TWG had cited legal impediments in the termination of the study.

It also recommended the blacklisting of Angkas, which it said violated several provisions specified for the study.

Earlier, Senator Bong Go urged the TWG to continue the pilot study, saying Tugade had been informed of this.