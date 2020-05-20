DSWD: AFP and PNP, not LGUs, to distribute second tranche of cash aid

(Eagle News) — Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, and not local government units, will distribute the second tranche of the cash aid for families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista made the announcement in a televised briefing in the Palace on Tuesday, May 19, as he revealed digital payments would also be availed of.

“Ine-expect natin na since merong mga remittance centers, may mga bangko, sa mga highy urbanized cities ay mapadali nating maibibgay ‘yung ayuda sa mga benepisyaryo,” he said.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said he ordered the DSWD to tap the military for the distribution to ensure there was no corruption.

The Palace said the President also offered a P30,000 reward for any information on local officials involved in irregularities in the distribution of the cash aid.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said 23 barangay officials are facing criminal charges for the alleged anomalies.