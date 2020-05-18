DILG: 23 barangay officials facing criminal complaints for irregularities in distribution of cash aid

(Eagle News) — Twenty-three barangay officials are facing criminal complaints over irregularities in the distribution of cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said apart from the 23 who have been charged for violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, four more complaints will be filed in the coming days, while 110 barangay officials are under a “case build-up.”

Año did not identify the officials but said most of the reports involved anomalies committed by punong barangays, barangay kagawads, barangay treasurers, barangay secretaries, barangay employees, purok leaders, and social workers.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, DILG spokesperson, said the irregularities range from splitting the cash assistance, falsification of the masterlist, to getting a “cut” or “tara” from the beneficiaries.

“Sunod-sunod na ang pagsampa ng kaso ng PNP-CIDG laban sa mga tiwaling opisyal ng barangay at sa kanilang mga kasabwat sa mga anomalya sa pagbibigay ng SAP,” Año said.

“Puspusan na rin ang imbestigasyon at case build-up para masigurong makakalaboso ang mga walang-hiyang tao na ito na nakuha pang manggantso sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan,” he added.