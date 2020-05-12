President Duterte orders DSWD to tap soldiers for distribution of cash aid

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Development to tap soldiers for the distribution of cash aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President in a public address aired on Tuesday, May 12, said he gave the order to Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“I have nothing against sa mga lalaki. Ang sinasabi ko lang mas matiyaga itong mga babae lalo na if isipin nila na ito kailangan ng mga pamilya…Puso ng babae ang gusto ko,” he said.

“Sa mga babae na miyembro, maybe you will be commissioned to do that,” he added.

Around 18 million low-income families would receive monthly cash aid ranging from P5,000 to P8,000 for two months under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the government had said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government had set the deadline for the distribution of the first tranche to April 30, but this was later extended until the final deadline was set to May 10.