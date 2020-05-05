President Duterte offers P30,000 reward for info on officials involved in COVID-19 aid irregularities

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a P30,000 reward for any information on officials involved in irregularities in the distribution of financial assistance to communities.

The President made the announcement as he slammed a barangay councilor from Agustin in Hagonoy, Bulacan, Danilo Flores, for allegedly pocketing money from aid beneficiaries.

“Yung mga mayors naman, kindly look into the people that you have commissioned to do the distribution sa pera. Kagaya nitong [Flores]. P***** i** nagkuha ka pa ng television,” the President said.

Media reports said Flores slashed at least P3,500 from the P6,500 cash aid to each beneficiary in each barangay, saying he had an “internal agreement” with recipients that the money would go to those who did not receive any aid.

Flores has denied any wrongdoing.

Under the social amelioration program, 18 million poor families would get from P5000 to P8000 in cash subsidy from the government for two months.

The government later announced around 3.4 million workers employed by small businesses affected by the community quarantine would also receive one-time assistance worth P5,000 to P8,000, depending on the minimum wage in their region, following President Duterte’s approval.