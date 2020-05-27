COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 15,049 with addition of 380 cases

Recoveries rise to 3506

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has breached the 15,000 mark, and now stands at 15,049.

This was after the Department of Health reported 380 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 27, the second straight day the agency reported over 300 new cases.

On Tuesday, the DOH reported 350 new cases.

According to the agency, of the 15,049 cases, 10,639 are active cases.

Recoveries climbed to 3506 including the 94 new ones.

Deaths have reached 904, with the addition of 18.

The national government has warned the members of the public of a second wave of COVID-19 infections if they did not implement the safety protocols required amid the easing of restrictions in some areas.

Metro Manila, for instance, is under a modified enhanced community quarantine until May 31.

In MECQ areas, some industries are allowed to operate, but public transportation is still not allowed.

Government work is also still limited to work-from-home and skeleton force arrangements.

The government has said people should as much as possible still stay inside their homes, and go out only for valid reasons.