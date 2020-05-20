COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 13,000 mark; recoveries rise to 2,932

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has breached the 13,000 mark and is now at 13,221.

The Department of Health on Wednesday, May 20, said of the 279 new cases, 54 percent or 150 came from the National Capital Region; 41 percent or 115 cases from other areas; and five percent or 14 cases from Region 7.

Eighty-nine new recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 2932.

The death toll stands at 842, including the five new ones.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque has said the Philippines was now experiencing its second wave of COVID-19 infections.

He said the first wave was “small,” and took place in January, when the country reported three COVID-19 cases from Wuhan, China.

The national government has warned against an increase in the number of infections if people don’t cooperate following the easing of some restrictions.

Based on reports, Metro Manila, for example, has seen a surge in the number of people going out even for invalid reasons, after the region was placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine starting May 16.

Some industries were allowed to open in MECQ areas, but public transportation is still banned.

Government work is limited to skeleton workforce and work-from-home arrangements.