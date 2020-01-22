Angkas to withdraw court petition vs TWG studying motorcycle taxis

(Eagle News) –Angkas on Wednesday, Jan. 22, said it was withdrawing the petition it filed in court against the Inter-Agency Technical Working Group studying motorcycle taxis.

In its petition filed before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 223, Angkas asked for a halt to the imposition of the initial 10,000 cap on the number of participating riders for each player participating in the pilot run of motorcycle taxis.

It also asked the court to stop the apprehension of what the TWG said were “excess riders” and to exclude the two other motorcycle ride-hailing service providers JoyRide and Move It from the pilot program.

Angkas made the announcement of the withdrawal of the petition after the TWG said the pilot study on motorcycle taxis, which it had recommended terminated due to the “legal impediment,” would continue.

The TWG also announced the increase of the overall motorcycle rider cap in Metro Manila to 45,000, which means Angkas would get 15,000; JoyRide another 15,000; and Move It another 15,000.

The TWG also added Cagayan de Oro to the existing list of sites of operation, Metro Manila and Cebu.

The TWG made the changes after a meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday, Jan. 21, following senators’ appeals for the continuation of the pilot study.

Senator Bong Go also said President Rodrigo Duterte had wanted the pilot study to continue.