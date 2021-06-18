6,833 more COVID-19 cases push active cases in PHL to 61,776

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,346,276 on Friday, June 18, after the Department of Health reported 6833 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 61776 were active.

Of these, 97.2 percent were mild, 3.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent critical, 1.7 percent severe, and 1.22 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1261115, including the additional 3441 cases.

The death toll is now at 23385 including the 110 additional ones.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions.

Some areas, however, have reverted to a more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine due to the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

On Friday, the Department of Labor and Employment announced the temporary suspension of the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Oman.

This was after Oman included the Philippines in its list of countries covered by a travel ban.

The Philippines has also included Oman in its own list of countries.

The national government has said its own travel ban, which also covers India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, has been extended to the end of the month.