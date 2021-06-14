Some areas back under MECQ due to increase in COVID-19 cases

NCR, Bulacan under GCQ but “with some restrictions” starting June 16

(Eagle News) — Some areas in the Philippines are back under a more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine following the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

According to President Rodrigo Duterte, the following are under that community quarantine:

Cagayan de Oro

Davao City

Butuan City

Cagayan

Apayao

Ifugao

Santiago

Lucena

Puerto Princesa

Naga

Bataan

Iloilo City

Iloilo province

Negros Oriental

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Del Norte

Agusan Del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Sur

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and Bulacan will be under a general community quarantine “with some restrictions” from June 16 to June 30.

Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, on the other hand, will be under a GCQ but with heightened restrictions also until the end of the month.

The following areas are also under a GCQ:

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Batangas

Quezon

Baguio

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Benguet

Abra

Iligan City

Davao del Norte

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

Lanao Del Sur

Cotabato City

Cotabato

South Cotabato

The rest of the Philippines will be under a modified general community quarantine.

Earlier, the Department of Health said that while COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila were decreasing, cases in other parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao were increasing.

The country’s COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A4 categories–or medical workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities and economic frontliners–being inoculated.

The DOH has urged local government units to prioritize workers aged 40 to 59 in the vaccination.