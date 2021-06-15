PHL extends ban on travelers from India, six other countries

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has extended the travel restrictions on India and six other countries.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the ban on passengers also from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates is now in place until June 30.

The ban was supposed to end on June 15.

The government first imposed the travel restrictions on passengers from India in April, following the surge in COVID-19 cases there due to the “double mutant” variant.

The ban was later extended to the six other countries.

On Monday, President Duterte announced that some areas in the Philippines would revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine, while Metro Manila and Bulacan, in particular, would be under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until the end of the month.