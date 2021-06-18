PHL temporarily suspends deployment of OFWs to Oman

(Eagle News) — The Philippines is temporarily suspending the deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers to Oman.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in an interview this was after Oman included the Philippines in its list of countries covered by a travel ban.

Bello said the temporary suspension was upon the recommendation of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Bello did not say when the suspension would be lifted.

The Philippines has also included Oman in its list of countries covered by a travel ban amid reports of increased COVID-19 cases there.

On Monday, the national government announced that ban on travelers from Oman, which was supposed to have lapsed on June 15, had been extended until the end of the month.

Apart from Oman, the travel ban covers India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.