Trade Secretary Lopez tests positive for COVID-19 anew

(Eagle News) — Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has tested positive for COVID-19 again.

“[I’ve] been wearing mask shield and distancing outside home but still got hit,” he said.

He said he was asymptomatic and was in isolation.

This is the second time Lopez contracted COVID-19.

He also got infected with the COVID-19 virus in December last year.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he tested positive for COVID-19.

The PNP said PNP Chief Debold Sinas also got infected with the COVID-19 virus.