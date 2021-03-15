JUST IN: Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has tested positive for COVID-19.

Roque made the announcement in a press briefing on Monday, March 15.

According to Roque, the results were based on a test he took on Sunday, March 14, in time for the meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte later in the day.

He said all his close contacts should go under quarantine.

The Octa research group has noted an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, noting that daily cases could reach 20,000 by April if the surge is not controlled.

The group had attributed the increase to the presence of COVID-19 virus variants in the Philippines.

But the Department of Health said directly to blame are the increased mobility and failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of virus variants.