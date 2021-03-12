PNP Chief Sinas tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the PNP said Sinas took three swab tests on different occasions, and his third test, the one he took on March 11, was the one that tested positive.

The PNP said Sinas would submit himself to the Kiangan treatment facilities.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OCTA research group has noted an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, adding that daily cases could reach 6,000 by the end of the month.

The Department of Health has said the increase was due to increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of COVID-19 virus variants in the Philippines.

The DOH said 52 more South African variant cases, 31 additional United Kingdom variant cases and “42 additional cases with mutations of potential clinical significance” were monitored in the Philippines.

The additional variant cases pushed the total South African variant cases to 58, UK variant cases to 118, and cases with mutations of concern to 76.