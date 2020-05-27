Teachers’ group calls on DepEd to clarify President Duterte’s statement on opening of classes

(Eagle News) — A teachers’ group called on the Department of Education to clarify President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement on the opening of classes without a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, the Teachers Dignity Coalition noted the DepEd has so far not issued any statement even after Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque clarified alternative modes of learning could still be tapped to teach students, and that only face-to-face classes are suspended if there was still no vaccine available.

Earlier, the DepEd said the opening of classes, whether virtually or physically, would be on Aug. 24.

“Ano’t anupaman, kailangang maglinaw ang DepEd hinggil sa pangyayari,” the group said.

The TDC noted that the clarification was needed so all stakeholders in the first place would know their next steps.

“Marapat nang maresolba ang usaping ito sa lalong madaling panahon upang magkaroon na ng kapanatagan ang mga magulang at guro, maging mga paaralan, pribado man o publiko, at makapagplano na ng mahusay sa kung ano ang mga susunod na gagawin,” the group said.

On Wednesday, Roque said enrollment in public schools will push through starting June 1.