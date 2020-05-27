Palace: Enrollment in public schools still starts on June 1

(Eagle News) — The enrollment in public schools will proceed as scheduled on June 1.

“Tuloy po iyan dahil hindi naman po tayo pupuwede na walang preparasyon,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in an interview over Teleradyo.

Roque made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte said it was “useless” to talk about the opening of classes without a vaccine against COVID-19.

Roque clarified in a press conference the day after that this meant that no face-to-face classes shall take place, but alternative modes of learning can be used.

He had said the Department of Education could tap television, radio and the Internet to teach students.

The DepEd has set the opening of classes to Aug. 24.

The Teachers Dignity Coalition said that while the date was within the bounds of the law, Congress should pass a law that would allow the President and the DepEd secretary to set the opening of classes beyond August.