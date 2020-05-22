Teachers’ group to Congress: Pass law that allows date of school opening beyond August

(Eagle News) — A group of teachers is asking Congress to pass a law that allows the date of school opening beyond August.

In calling on the Senate and the House of Representatives to act on the proposals aimed at amending Republic Act 7977, the Teachers Dignity Coalition said there were concerns about the Department of Education’s announcement about the opening of classes on Aug. 24.

RA 7977 sets the opening of classes within the period between the first day of June and the last day of August of each year.

According to TDC national chair Benjo Basas, while the group understands the DepEd was “duty-bound” to start the holding of classes within that period, “there are or there would be compelling reasons for the DepEd to bend, not to actually break the rule, and one of those is the current health emergency situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The date of school opening has been a national concern after some parents aired their almost unanimous sentiment in social media opposing the move, with some even (saying) they will not send their children to school on August 24 due to the fear of coronavirus contagion,” the group said.

It added some teachers’ groups have also asked for consultations on the issue, or a further delay in the school opening “until the country reaches a safe situation.”

Nonetheless, Basas said the group won’t oppose the school opening in August or “even earlier” if the government can assure the public two “crucial points”: Accessibility and efficiency of distance learning through provision of gadgets, internet connectivity and learning modules for both learners and teachers; and prevention of infection once DepEd allows face-to-face learning mode.

Earlier, the DepEd said the August 24 opening of classes was decided on upon consultations with various stakeholders.